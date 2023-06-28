A new program supporting nurses to branch into kidney dialysis has been made possible thanks to a major donation from the family of Albury Wodonga Health's former chief executive.
The late Michael Kalimnios' legacy with the health service will be carried on by a $40,000 contribution to support the dialysis unit, after $100,000 was raised at a charity dinner in his honour in Brisbane in November, 2022.
Rather than seeing the funds spent on a new piece of equipment, his brother George Kalimnios was keen for it to help get more nurses on board to take the pressure off the current staff.
"The real instigator of this was my sister, Renee. She really wanted to do something in terms of Michael's memory, which was a golf day and it morphed into the fundraiser," he said.
"Being able to give something back to the community, specifically an area that impacted upon my brother's health, and contributed ultimately to him passing, is something that is very important to the family and we can be proud of."
George said a conversation with dialysis nurse unit manager Shiree Panozzo made it clear that the funds had to go further than simply providing more machines.
"The equipment that's there is functional and there's only so many patients you can see. What she began to talk about was how good it would be to have somebody who could take the stress off her from being manager as well as a nurse on the floor," he said.
"My brother was very focused on patient care and that just seemed to strike a chord in terms of what it's about at the end of the day."
Director of nursing, medicine and cancer Brett Pressnell said the program would provide opportunities to upskill nurses already working for the health service to take on more specialist roles.
"We've got a waiting list for patients for the unit, so the team is really busy," he said.
"With a new hospital on the horizon, were hoping to have a lot more dialysis beds. To achieve that, we're going to need a lot more staff.
"This is the first step to get enough staff on the Border to then start treating all of our dialysis patients here.
"Part of this funding is to have an extra set of hands around that's very specialised in setting up an ongoing program to support these nurses."
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke said it was a fantastic cause.
"Michael was a strategic thinker. He left the world too soon and it's really great that his family, his sister and his brother decided to do something about it," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
