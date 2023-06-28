The Border Mail
Beau Greenway
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke with George Kalimnios, the brother of former chief executive Michael Kalimnios, who donated $40,000 to set up a graduate nurse program for the dialysis unit. Picture by James Wiltshire
A new program supporting nurses to branch into kidney dialysis has been made possible thanks to a major donation from the family of Albury Wodonga Health's former chief executive.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

