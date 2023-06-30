Feature property | Ideal location in Wodonga

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This beautifully built family residence in Wodonga is located in the desirable Whenby Grange, only minutes from shopping, parklands, schools and a multitude of recreational pursuits.
Only five years old and still sparkling with its brand new modern and stylish flooring throughout the living areas.
There are four bedrooms, with the main bedroom offering an ensuite and walk in robe.
This room is located towards the front of the home, along with a spacious second living space, positioned further along the wide grand entrance hall.
The remaining bedrooms are located at the rear of the property and all offer built in robes.
The chefs galley style kitchen takes pride of place in the centre of the home and is complete with a 900mm stainless steel oven, dishwasher and stone bench tops.
It is surrounded by an open plan meals area and additional family room leading to the undercover alfresco area.
This is a low maintenance 630 sqm allotment, with the bonus of back yard access for the caravan and/or room for a shed.
This is a stylish family home, on a well planned and landscaped corner block. Add to this the secure yard, a great location, and you may have just found your forever home.
Read this week's Real Estate View online here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.