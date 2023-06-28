The Border Mail
Bradley Beecroft has a case to answer over his response to crashes on Hume Highway

Updated June 28 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
Highway Patrol officer who sped to scene has a case to answer, court finds
A Highway Patrol officer accused of dangerous driving on the Hume Highway has failed in his bid to have the case thrown out of court.

