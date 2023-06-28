Highway Patrol officer who sped to scene has a case to answer, court finds

A Highway Patrol officer accused of dangerous driving on the Hume Highway has failed in his bid to have the case thrown out of court.
Bradley Beecroft, who holds a gold class driver's licence with no speed restrictions attached, was charged by police over his driving on March 21, 2021.
The prosecution alleged his driving at about 200km/h was dangerous. An allegation that Beecroft drove at 230km/h was yesterday withdrawn by the prosecution.
An officer at the scene of the first crash had been rear-ended in his vehicle by another car, and reported feeling dazed and confused.
During his police interview, Beecroft said he began to accelerate when he learnt an officer had been struck, and that he had considered at the time the possibility the incident could have been an act of terrorism.
At the conclusion of the prosecution's case on Wednesday June 27, Beecroft's defence submitted to magistrate Victoria Campbell that Beecroft had no case to answer.
It was submitted that a fundamental element of the charge - that the driving was dangerous in all of the circumstances - could not be proven, and was not supported by witnesses.
Beecroft's partner that day, Leading Senior Constable Robert Kucia, gave evidence that at no time did he feel unsafe as Beecroft drove to the scene.
Leading Senior Constable Kucia, who the court heard had 33 years experience as a Highway Patrol officer, said that he trusted Beecroft's driving and would have intervened if he had considered the driving to be dangerous.
The defence argued the evidence of Kucia, who was a witness and an expert given his experience, was inconsistent with the prosecution allegation that Beecroft's driving was dangerous.
But after adjourning to consider the matter, magistrate Victoria Campbell disagreed, telling the court she considered there was a case for Beecroft to answer.
The hearing resumes on Thursday June 29.
