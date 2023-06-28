The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yackandandah GP confident new health service board will perform

TH
By Ted Howes
June 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tess Goodwin
Dr Tess Goodwin

A Yackandandah doctor says she is confident a new board for the town's health service expected to be determined today will be a step forward to solving a weeks-long impasse over the community's health woes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.