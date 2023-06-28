A Yackandandah doctor says she is confident a new board for the town's health service expected to be determined today will be a step forward to solving a weeks-long impasse over the community's health woes.
Tess Goodwin, who works at the GP clinic overseen by Yackandandah Health, said she could "see the light at the end of the tunnel" following a dramatic chain of events that started with concerns over a takeover plan for Yackandandah Health by national organisation Apollo.
Two weeks ago doctors threatened to quit if the takeover succeeded at the vote on June 21, and this week the board's five directors stepped down leaving the service in danger of going into administration.
Yesterday, Dr Goodwin said she understood the eight names put forward as new board members were locals who were well versed with the community's needs.
"They are locals, they're a group that have some good skills and intent among them all," Dr Goodwin said.
"It'll be good for Yackandandah, because it gives us time and options, so we're very reassured now."
She said the meeting on June 21 which voted "no" to the takeover gave members of the service a chance to speak out about the real issues. "The members sort of spoke up and asked for more time through the voting process," she said.
"So that's what we'll be able to do now, just look at options and make sure they're great facilities, so we're just maintaining excellent facilities of general practice, aged care and child care.
"I think the outcome will be good, I think there's lots of social capital and resources in the town."
Dr Goodwin said she was not concerned about fears of the service going into voluntary insolvency.
"There's a huge, a huge amount of energy and experience that will be behind this to support the board as it transitions out and the new board that comes in and to support the CEO to do her job. From the advice we've received that insolvency issue is not a risk."
