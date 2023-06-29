THE prestigious Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine will end its first tour Down Under in Albury on Friday night.
Since April the Grand Kyiv Ballet has performed its double bill, Forest Song and Don Quixote, throughout New Zealand and Australia.
Dancer Maria Vorokhobina said the company was grateful for its warm welcome in Australia.
"People have been so friendly and the audiences so enthusiastic at every show," she said.
"We're really looking forward to coming to Albury to end the tour.
"We've been here for two months so it feels a bit sad it's coming to an end."
Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine 16 months ago, Grand Kyiv Ballet has remained outside of the country at the request of families.
They now dance all around the world including tours throughout Europe, the US, China and South America.
Vorokhobina will return to her home base of Prague with fond memories of Australia.
"I'm in love with Brisbane and the Sydney Opera House was something special."
The Albury Entertainment Centre show starts at 7.30pm.
