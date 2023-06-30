When Sussan Ley comments on the relative safety of nuclear, wind and solar power, it would appear she is quoting from an interesting article in ourworldindata.org by Dr Hannah Ritchie. Two important statements were not quoted. Dr Ritchie clearly states: "People often focus on the marginal differences at the bottom of the chart - between nuclear, solar, and wind. This comparison is misguided: the uncertainties around these values mean they are likely to overlap."