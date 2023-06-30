Once again the ratepayers of Wodonga are being held responsible for the "sins of our fathers".
During the council meeting on Monday night, it was stated by several councillors that a 2 per cent increase in our rates was going to severely impact Wodonga into the future. These same councillors were aiming for a 3.5 per cent increase.
The concern of most ratepayers is that the council "blinker squad" cannot see that previous decisions made by council have severely impacted revenue.
The land which Logic (Barnawartha) occupies, was purchased at a premium price and still has to reach its full potential. The saleyards at Killara were closed (by the previous council), which at the time was raising $700,000 net income. The land was then sold undervalued in a closed deal. Adjoining land has since been sold by real estate agents for what seems to be market value.
We currently have Hyphen, The Cube and the migrant centre, all running at significant losses.
A population of 40,000 residents, pays both a CEO and deputy CEO, whereas larger city councils are run by a CEO without the need for a deputy. Our population of which only 48 per cent are employed, are now becoming the future benevolent benefactors for a council that fails to see the impact of charging higher rates and fails to rein in spending.
The wages bill for Wodonga Council is in excess of $31 million (approx 297 staff). Perhaps look inward, council, to save dollars.
IN THE NEWS:
When Sussan Ley comments on the relative safety of nuclear, wind and solar power, it would appear she is quoting from an interesting article in ourworldindata.org by Dr Hannah Ritchie. Two important statements were not quoted. Dr Ritchie clearly states: "People often focus on the marginal differences at the bottom of the chart - between nuclear, solar, and wind. This comparison is misguided: the uncertainties around these values mean they are likely to overlap."
Dr Ritchie also makes it clear the statistics are only referring to "short-term health risks". Therefore, potential deaths from having to store radioactive waste in specialised facilities for hundreds of years and deaths resulting from the highly complex and expensive process of decommissioning and demolishing nuclear power station sites are not included. As always, we must be wary of "cherry picking" aspects of energy sources.
It has taken 40 years to find a site in Australia to put low level nuclear medical waste and the battle is not over yet. Who is going to have a nuclear power plant (let alone a radioactive waste dump) in their "backyard"?
