Wodonga Congolese Cultural School will host Unity in Diversity on July 1

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
June 29 2023 - 9:00am
Congolese pastors Chirimwami-Mwendambali (Bali) Rwaka, Kalwindi Mbele and Kamushonda Wa Toga hope to welcome a large crowd to Unity in Diversity, from 5pm Saturday at The Cube Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire
Congolese pastors Chirimwami-Mwendambali (Bali) Rwaka, Kalwindi Mbele and Kamushonda Wa Toga hope to welcome a large crowd to Unity in Diversity, from 5pm Saturday at The Cube Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

A showcase of Congolese culture this weekend will introduce an ongoing project to help migrants settle into their new country.

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

