A showcase of Congolese culture this weekend will introduce an ongoing project to help migrants settle into their new country.
Unity in Diversity, to be held on Saturday, July 1, from 5pm at The Cube Wodonga, will include music, dancing, cultural dress and African foods.
As well, the event will launch Wodonga Congolese Cultural School, an initiative that arose out of a community need.
Pastor Kalwindi Mbele said Congolese people came from French backgrounds, rather than English, and some could struggle to learn the language more common in Australia.
"Therefore we have organised this school, we have got to be a bridge for those people whose English is not their first language," he said.
Music will also be part of the school, as well as history "because when the Congolese move to Australia, they should not forget where they came from, they need to know their roots, their heritage".
He invited everyone along to Unity in Diversity, which is supported by a Wodonga Council community grant.
