A Kia driver caught in the Riverina with almost $1 million stashed in shopping bags has been charged.
Officers attached to Cootamundra Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped a silver Kia Carnival travelling on the Hume Highway at Coolac at about 11am on Tuesday for a random breath test.
Police spoke with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 41-year-old man - before searching the vehicle.
Officers located and seized $980,545 in cash stored in shopping bags as well as mobile phones and documentation.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The seized items will undergo further examination.
The Greenacre man was taken to Cootamundra Police Station and charged with recklessly deal with proceeds of crime greater than $5000 and deal with property proceeds of crime equal to or greater than $100,000.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before Gundagai Local Court on August 18.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.