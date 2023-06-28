The Border Mail
Riverina police charge Kia Carnival driver caught with almost $1 million in Coolac

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Riverina Police District caught a 41-year-old man with almost $1 million stashed in shopping bags. Picture by NSW Police
A Kia driver caught in the Riverina with almost $1 million stashed in shopping bags has been charged.

