Wangaratta's unheralded forward Pat Warner has provided opposition teams with a template for tackling Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The energetic Murray is the league's leading possession winner with 325, 84 per cent of those (272) coming off the defender's lethal left foot.
However, clubs are playing Murray like a forward in that his opponents are doing everything in their power to pressure him into making mistakes.
There's no more influential player to a team than Murray as so much of the Hawks' drive is created by his dashing runs and raking kicks.
"Sam's always going to get a heap of the footy, we just wanted to put him under pressure," Pies' coach Ben Reid explained.
"I thought Patty did a fantastic job, 'Muz' would have probably had 30-off touches (33), but the main thing is to limit his time."
Warner kicked three goals, including the first two of the match.
He nailed a set shot from 40m and followed it two minutes later after Reid's clever tap-on with a crafty snap from 30m.
Given team-mates were missing, the Pies kicked 2.5 in the first quarter, Warner's efforts can't be underestimated.
IN THE NEWS:
"My job is forward pressure, hunt the ball when it comes to ground, we've obviously got the three towers (Reid, Michael Newton and Callum Moore) down there, so it's just about keeping the ball in there," Warner offered.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.