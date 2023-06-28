The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta's Pat Warner produces a blinder against Rovers' Sam Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Pat Warner (right) kicked three goals in the win over Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wangaratta's Pat Warner (right) kicked three goals in the win over Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Rovers' Sam Murray racks up one of his 33 touches against the Pies but, like so many of them, he was under pressure. Picture by James Wiltshire
Rovers' Sam Murray racks up one of his 33 touches against the Pies but, like so many of them, he was under pressure. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wangaratta's unheralded forward Pat Warner has provided opposition teams with a template for tackling Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.