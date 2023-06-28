A Springdale Heights man alleged to have stabbed a 47-year-old man at a Lavington house early on Monday morning will remain behind bars.
Wayne Williams, 32, did not front Albury Local Court on the charge of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intention to murder.
Defence lawyer David Ierace told the court yesterday there would be no application for bail and asked that brief service orders be made.
The matter will be next mentioned on August 22.
