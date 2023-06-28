The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Springdale Heights man's matter had been delayed after he needed to have surgery

By Albury Court
Updated June 28 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene of the alleged stabbing in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, on Monday morning.
Police at the scene of the alleged stabbing in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, on Monday morning.

A Springdale Heights man alleged to have stabbed a 47-year-old man at a Lavington house early on Monday morning will remain behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.