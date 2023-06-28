Indigo Shire Council has been questioned as to why it has raised its rates to 3.5 per cent when other North East councils have opted not to go as high as the state government-imposed cap.
At Tuesday night's meeting when the budget was passed 6-1, the only councillor who opposed the budget also asked why the budget' had a "strong focus on tourism" and stated that the draft, which received an unprecedented 32 submissions, "did not reflect the will of the people".
Deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney said people in the community were perplexed about Indigo Shire's decision over its rates.
"The budget says that the increase in rates is as per the state government rate cap of 3.5 per cent," Cr Gaffney said. "As we've seen recently, Wodonga increased their rates to 2 per cent and Wangaratta to 2.9 per cent, and a number of people in the community have said, why can't we follow suit? Why do we have to go to 3.5 per cent?
"I just like to ask the director of finance, if you could do a comparison apples for apples about the amount of rates on properties in Wodonga, Wangaratta and Indigo and how that rate is different."
Director of planning and corporate services Greg Pinkerton said the shire usually had low rates compared with other shires.
"Indigo Shire is always one of the lower rating shires in North East Victoria by most measures and even across all of Victoria," Mr Pinkerton said. "So that was one of the one of the decision points to accept the state government set rate cap at 3.5 per cent.
"Unfortunately, it was difficult to go lower, particularly this year, as up to the end of December, inflation was running at 7.9 per cent."
Regarding the budget, Councillor Roberta Horne said she was surprised at the number of submissions received after the draft budget was released for public scrutiny.
"We traditionally receive three, maybe four submissions to the budget," Cr Horne said.
"Yet this year that number has risen to 32. We need to account for the focus on tourism when the fundamental needs of those who were still here, when all visitors have gone home, are being at best delayed, or at worst ignored in favour of big ticket infrastructure items.
"Additionally, I have severe reservations about this organisation's capacity to effectively deliver projects conceived before we had have addressed the ongoing and inevitable consequential impact of fires, floods COVID and worsening economic conditions.
"In my opinion, we should not support this budget because it simply does not reflect the will of the people, we have the tools we need. the might to break away from this, you'll get what you are given response to community needs, because it is no longer acceptable."
Indigo mayor Sophie Price then asked Cr Horne: "Is there any change that you'll be suggesting to be made to the budget or is it just comments to the budget discussion?"
Cr Horne replied: "No, I won't be making a change to the budget."
