Replicating the success of Voices for Indi is the goal of a group which will meet in Albury for the first time on Friday, June 30.
Voices of Farrer has been 18 months in the making, according to working group member Krista Schade.
Ms Schade, a Hay-based writer and managing director at The Riverine Grazier, has formed the group along with Albury podiatrist Cate Melville, Border Trust board member Beth Sainty-Gale, Table Top's Sharon Potocnik and Grong Grong-based Gemma Purcell.
Ms Schade said the group was separate to Voices for Farrer, which backed former Albury mayor Kevin Mack's tilt at federal politics in the 2019 election.
Sussan Ley retained the seat with a 19.8 per cent margin at last year's federal election but Ms Schade said despite the commanding result at the ballot box, "there is always room for improvement".
She said the group's goal was to identify a strong independent candidate to contest the 2025 federal election.
"Community politics and independent politics is a movement that's gathering momentum," Ms Schade said.
"We've been having discussions about this for 18 months so it was time to either get serious, or give up.
"Voices of Farrer is not a political group, or party, and the five of us have no plans to run.
"We are interested in community politics and giving communities a voice.
"I hope this meeting in Albury is the first of a few where we can gather ideas about what people throughout the electorate might be interested in.
"I'm really conscious that this doesn't become Voices of Albury, we want it to represent the views of the electorate, the Voices of Farrer.
"I hope that we can have a chapter in towns across the electorate; maybe one in Balranald that meets every second Thursday at the pub, and another in Hay that meets every fortnight at the coffee shop, and anything important in that discussion gets fed back to the working group."
Ms Ley said she was open to meeting with Voices of Farrer.
Last month, she said the Liberals can be the "party of choice for women" as she hosted a round-table with the National Council of Women, Business and Professional Women NSW, Women's Network Australia, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Business Council of Australia.
"I welcome any organisation in Farrer which also wants to see our region progress," the deputy Liberal leader said.
"This includes an offer to meet with the 'Voices' group at any time to discuss common issues and goals."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.