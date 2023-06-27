The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Trainer Geoff Duryea to saddle up his last runner at Corowa's meeting on Monday

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:53pm, first published June 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Geoff Duryea has shocked local racing circles after announcing his retirement. Picture by James Wiltshire
Trainer Geoff Duryea has shocked local racing circles after announcing his retirement. Picture by James Wiltshire

Popular Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea has announced his retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.