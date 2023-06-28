A Border man remains shaken up after fleeing uninjured from an attempted armed robbery in Wodonga on Tuesday, June 27.
The 43-year-old Thurgoona man was walking back to his car on Vermont Street at the gateway to the Martin Park football ground around 10.30pm when he was confronted by four men.
Wodonga Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer said one of the men made demands for money and belongings and then produced a knife and held it to the throat of the 43-year-old.
"The victim was able to back away from the actual altercation and made his way to the hospital where he was able to speak to security who then alerted police," he said.
"This offence is of a very great concern to the police. It has involved no provocation at all from the victim.
"The area is a residential area. There's people in the area that will be concerned about this behaviour and police are very keen to try and get this resolved as early as possible."
Detective Senior Constable Causer said the man with the knife was described as approximately 170 to 175 centimetres tall, of a medium build, and was wearing dark clothing that included a face covering similar to a balaclava that covered his facial features at the time of the offence.
He said the victim was still "very traumatised and distressed" after the incident.
"He's still trying to work out why he was the person that was targeted and still asking whether he's done anything to bring this upon himself," Detective Senior Constable Causer said.
"There's no link between the victim and the offenders that we can ascertain at this time."
Police have called on the public to assist with their inquires.
"We're hopeful that someone has been in that area at that time. It's heavily populated and it's a thoroughfare that does have a large volume of people move through that area at all times of the day," Detective Senior Constable Causer said.
"We've canvassed the area in relation to some CCTV and if residents in the area can check their own footage and see if they've noticed something maybe into the Willow Park area and maybe into Martin Park and the streets leading thereof."
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
