A THURGOONA woman's travels are the inspiration behind a beanie that has turned judges' heads.
Pat Meehan won a section award for her colourful ode to Australia in the prestigious Alice Springs Beanie Festival recently.
She took out The Great Australian Roadtrip category from hundreds of other interstate and international entries.
Ms Meehan said she was gobsmacked when she learnt about the prize in the biggest beanie festival in the world.
"I had to go and check with my neighbour to see I was reading it right!" she said.
Ms Meehan said she deliberated over her entry for hours before starting it.
She even researched native flora and fauna at the library.
"I've travelled extensively around Australia and I wanted to portray the joy of it!" she said.
"I wanted Uluru at the top and then used roads and shrubbery to divide it up.
"I have kangaroos bounding along, emus, a boab tree, Sydney Harbour Bridge, koalas and Ulysses butterflies."
Having sold her beanie on the first day of the festival, Ms Meehan's was already looking ahead to next year's competition.
