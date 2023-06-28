The Border Mail
Lavington woman admits to crime going to 'the heart of criminal justice system'

By Albury Court
June 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Annette Mary Crighton has been convicted on a charge of doing an act with the intention of perverting the course of justice.
A Lavington grandmother described as the "matriarch" of her at-times "anti-social" family has admitted she lied to police about her car being stolen.

