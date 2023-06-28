A Lavington grandmother described as the "matriarch" of her at-times "anti-social" family has admitted she lied to police about her car being stolen.
"I'll do it again to protect my kids," Annette Mary Crighton told police when they went to her home for questioning on March 7.
When asked what she meant, the 75-year-old replied: "Lie for my kids."
But Albury Local Court heard on Wednesday, June 28, that Crighton had been subjected to domestic violence from some family members over the years.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan told magistrate Sally McLaughlin how Crighton was seeking a new home through an Albury homelessness support agency.
The location of the new residence, she said, would be kept confidential for her protection.
"She is the matriarch of the family," Ms Straughan said, and "fiercely loyal" to them, despite there being "some anti-social aspects".
"She has a large number of children and a large number of grandchildren."
Ms Straughan said Crighton had "difficulties in saying no to her children" - even when this put her at risk.
"She has a very limited criminal history, with her last offence being 30 years ago."
Crighton pleaded guilty to a single charge of doing an act with the intention of perverting the course of justice.
"This is a significant example of this offence," Ms McLaughlin said, on convicting Crighton and placing her on a 12-month community corrections order with 50 hours of unpaid work.
Ms McLaughlin told Crighton it was "concerning for a woman of your age" to commit a crime "that goes to the heart of how our criminal justice system works".
Nevertheless, she noted the context of her offending within the "complex" relationship Crighton had "with members of your family".
Ms McLaughlin said the two key aspects of Crighton's offending were the false statement she made to police and her actions in telling another person what to say in any statement they made to police "in terms of what happened to the car".
The court was told police found a blue Holden Commodore - with stolen NSW and Victorian front and rear number plates - parked in David Street, Albury, on August 28, 2022, about 11.10pm.
The car was seen driving around Glenroy that same day.
Police discovered the car was registered to Crighton, though this had lapsed on December 18, 2021.
As police made their inquiries, a man came out of a nearby house with the keys in one hand.
They tried to arrest the man, who handed the keys to a woman who went back inside the house. The keys weren't recovered.
A search of the car uncovered a shoulder bag inside which were "numerous personal documents" belonging to another man - the offender's son Andrew Crighton.
Annette Crighton contacted police the next day to report the car stolen.
She later told an officer how 10 days earlier she drove the car to a North Albury address, parking it out front.
Crighton said she returned on December 29 to find the car stolen.
That same day, Crighton contacted a friend at the address to tell her the car had been impounded.
Crighton asked the friend to tell police how she had given her the keys.
"(The friend) provided a statement to police before withdrawing it as it was false and provided a new statement outlining the true events."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.