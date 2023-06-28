Barney over phone etiquette to their mum led to man assaulting his little brother

He didn't like the way his younger brother was talking to their mother on the phone, so he yelled at the 17-year-old through a megaphone.
The Jindera man wasn't finished, deciding to then set off the megaphone's siren while holding it to the boy's ear.
Albury Local Court has heard the victim reacted to the actions of his older brother, who cannot be identified, by knocking the device out of his sibling's hands.
Police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that this caused the handle to fall off the megaphone.
"The speaker of the megaphone hit the accused in the face," they said.
"As a result, the accused has picked up the speaker of the megaphone and threw it directly at the face of the complaint."
The speaker hit the boy's nose, leaving a two-centimetre cut.
They walked off in different directions, with the teenager immediately calling police to lodge a report over his brother's actions.
The man, 28, did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence on the single domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Ms McLaughlin adjourned sentencing to July 11.
She asked that court registry staff notify the man of his conviction and that a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he did not appear on the next mention date.
The court heard how the brothers were at home last Friday, June 22, about 3.30pm.
At the time the younger brother was on the telephone, talking to his mother.
Police said the older brother "was not happy with the way in which the (victim) was speaking to his mother" and so went and grabbed a white and red megaphone.
He approached the victim and once he got within about a metre began yelling at him through the device.
"The accused then turned on the siren function of the megaphone and held it against the complainant's ear."
The victim refused paramedics' wish to take him to hospital.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.