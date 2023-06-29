The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Peacock Smash Repairs building going to auction after 40 years of business

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine and Ian Peacock's long-running Wodonga smash repair workshop on Elgin Boulevard will be auctioned today. Picture by James Wiltshire
Christine and Ian Peacock's long-running Wodonga smash repair workshop on Elgin Boulevard will be auctioned today. Picture by James Wiltshire

A distinctive central Wodonga building home to a leading smash repairer will go under the hammer on Friday, June 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.