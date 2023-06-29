A distinctive central Wodonga building home to a leading smash repairer will go under the hammer on Friday, June 30.
For the first time in more than 40 years, the Peacock Smash Repairs site on Elgin Boulevard and Mulqueeney Street is on the market.
Col Peacock bought the building in 1980, formally home to a Firestone Tyres store, as car dealer Blacklocks moved from Albury to Wodonga.
Son and current owner Ian Peacock said Blacklocks wanted to get out of the panel beating business and his father took it over and was the primary repairer for the dealership.
"When Blacklocks moved over, they were where Aldi is (on Elgin Boulevard). Where the Wodonga Plaza is was still the Wodonga saleyards and I think the land was bought the same year to build the plaza," he said.
"It was pretty busy because that was the highway and the service station over the road had a big roadhouse and there used to be 30 to 40 trucks there of a night.
"Dad died in 2002 and I took over the business. We sold the business in August 2021 and now the tenants have moved, we've decided to put the building on the market.
"We had a pretty big following over the years. We had three generations of some customers."
The building has been vacant for around six months and Mr Peacock said the time was right to sell and allow someone else to do something with it.
Selling agent William Bonnici, of First National Real Estate in Wodonga, said interest in the building had varied from investors to owner-occupiers.
"While some of the pursuits do require people to put some more capital into it, they can certainly see the value of the site itself. There's a number of opportunities, subject to council approval, whether it be hospitality with a wine bar or brewery," he said.
"It's really easy when a business has been so successful there for years to think of it as a smash repairs place, but it's an iconic Art Deco building, built in the 1950s, and has stood the test of time."
The auction will be held on-site at 10.30am.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.