Alpine Council has entrusted a long-term planning contractor to assist with a major residential development.
At the June 27 council meeting, councillors unanimously voted to appoint Mesh Planning, a company that has been engaged by the council for previous projects, to secure its services for the Bright Valley development.
The contract, capped at $350,000, includes project management, civil and design engineering, town planning, arborist, landscape architect and compliance.
Councillor Katarina Hughes (pictured) understood there was concerns from the community about the project, but said it was important the council was able to outsource the work it didn't have the expertise for.
"We need to remove some of that emotion and really dive into those who know what it is they're looking for and those that know what strategic directions need to happen in order for things to go forward," she said.
Deputy mayor Tony Keeble said the planning service would free up council staff to focus on other areas.
"It's a large project and we're a small shire, and with the staff that we have, we do an amazing job," he said.
Assets director Alan Rees said the need to engage Mesh Planning was triggered by the plan of subdivision and the various elements that required assessment.
"Council up to a certain point is able to manage the initial evaluation, but when it comes to assessing for approval, we need to get engaged external experts to support that evaluation decision," he said.
Councillor Ron Janas said good planning was important as ratepayers inherit the subsequent infrastructure.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
