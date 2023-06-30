Johnsons MME appoint Aidan Jenkin and Chad Rigoni as directors Advertising Feature

Johnsons MME, a leading accounting service provider in the Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta regions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Aidan Jenkin and Chad Rigoni as directors. Picture supplied.

Johnsons MME, a leading accounting service provider in the Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta regions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Aidan Jenkin and Chad Rigoni as directors, effective July 1, 2023.

The appointments of Aidan Jenkin and Chad Rigoni as directors underline Johnsons MME's dedication to fostering local talent and providing exceptional career opportunities within the Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta regions.



This strategic decision demonstrates the company's belief in the vast potential of young professionals who choose to build successful careers in regional areas rather than heading to capital cities.

Paul Goonan, Managing Director of Johnsons MME, said they are thrilled to welcome Aidan and Chad to the leadership team.



"Their extensive experience, unwavering commitment, and innovative approach will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of our firm. We are proud to showcase the incredible talent that thrives right here in our community," he said.

Their extensive experience, unwavering commitment, and innovative approach will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of our firm. We are proud to showcase the incredible talent that thrives right here in our community. - Paul Goonan

Aidan Jenkin has made significant contributions to the business services and tax team at Johnsons MME. His exceptional relationship management skills and strong communication abilities have helped him understand and meet the needs of clients effectively.



Aidan's client-driven approach and unwavering dedication to providing excellent service have earned him a well-deserved place in the leadership team. As a Director, Aidan will contribute to shaping the future Johnsons MME ensuring it remains a top-quality service provider for its clients.

Chad Rigoni brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for building strong and lasting client relationships. Recognising the importance of tailored advice and support, Chad is committed to helping clients achieve their financial and family objectives.



His innovative mindset and ability to stay ahead of industry trends make him an invaluable addition to the leadership team. Chad's expertise in interpreting data and effectively communicating its implications for clients and their unique situations will further enhance Johnsons MME's service offerings.