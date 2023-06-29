Man hit his ex-wife with a vacuum pole after she got into boarded-up family home

A Corowa man boarded up the family home not long before he hit his estranged wife to the forehead with a chrome vacuum cleaner wand.
Albury Local Court has heard how Lee Anthony Richards turned up at the River Street property after the woman left the address for several hours.
On returning, she used a hammer to remove boards over a window then smashed the glass to get inside, where she was confronted by Richards holding the wand.
He yelled "get out of the f---ing house, I will f---ing hit you".
"The accused," police told the court, "has then struck the victim on the forehead with the object, causing her immediate pain and causing her to fall on to the bed."
"Don' f---ing hit me," she yelled in response.
Richards, now 61, was on the phone to a Triple-0 operator throughout the incident, over which he has pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
When police arrived soon afterwards, he told them he did not know the person entering his house was his ex-wife and that "at no time did he see or hear her yelling outside".
"He stated he hit the unknown person once with a vacuum cleaner pole as they were crawling into the room and were under the curtain at the time."
The blow left the victim with a bump to her head about 1.5 centimetres in diameter.
However, when police obtained a recording of Richards' Triple-0 call, this revealed he "explicitly identified the victim and what she was wearing to the operator before hitting her with the pole".
The woman, now 54, suffered dizziness, headaches "and other concussion-related symptoms" and was treated at Albury hospital in the wake of the incident on December 19.
Defence lawyer John Gunson, who had asked the court to consider not convicting his client, said Richards bought the property at age 24, long before he met and went on to marry the victim.
"He effectively tried to lock-up the premises," Mr Gunson said.
"She came round, ripped off the boards, broke two windows with a mallet."
Mr Gunson said Richards "was obviously very keen to get back in to take control of (the house)".
"He's deeply chastened and embarrassed by what occurred. He's mortified that she did suffer that injury."
Ms McLaughlin said Richards had committed a "very serious offence" within the context of the breakdown of a relationship.
She said she accepted not a great deal of force would have been required to inflict such an injury.
"She should have trusted you were not going to assault her in this way."
Ms McLaughlin also accepted Richards was remorseful.
Richards was convicted and fined $1500 and placed on a six-month community corrections order.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.