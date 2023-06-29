A Thurgoona parcel delivery driver who used the cover of his job to thieve tens of thousands of dollars in mobile phones will be in jail until 2025.
That comes after Damon Caylup Mirkovic was handed an aggregate full-time jail term this week of three years and four months.
Mirkovic has been in custody since police arrested him on warrants after he failed to front an Albury Local Court sentencing hearing in June, 2022.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin imposed a non-parole period that will make Mirkovic, 26, eligible for parole on April 22, 2025.
She ordered also that Mirkovic pay compensation of $74,075.52 to Australia Post for the lost Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and Apple watches.
Mirkovic committed the offences throughout 2021 while working for Australia Post's StarTrack parcel sorting centre that is based in North Albury.
He then sold the phones, via Facebook Messenger, to a man in Melbourne by the name of Dharmeshbhai Patel.
When NSW Police, with the assistance of Victoria Police, ultimately visited Patel's home in the outer north-eastern Melbourne suburb of Doreen, he admitted to having bought these from Mirkovic for a total outlay of $76,750.
But he denied knowing this was stolen property.
Mirkovic pleaded guilty last year to 16 charges of larceny as a bailee and 13 of disposing of stolen property over the mobile phones.
His aggregate sentence also covered charges of installing or using an optical device and enter without consent and failure to appear on bail, along with domestic violence-related charges of intimidation, contravention of an apprehended violence order and enter enclosed lands.
The final three charges were to have gone to a hearing.
However, Mirkovic recently changed his plea on those counts to guilty.
