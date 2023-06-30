The Border Mail
Teenager charged over death of brother can now have contact with his mother

By Albury Court
June 30 2023 - 2:00pm
Glenn Bruce Dutton's case has yet to reach the committal stage.
An Albury teenager accused of murder has joyfully embraced his mother in court after a ban on contact was removed.

