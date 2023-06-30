An Albury teenager accused of murder has joyfully embraced his mother in court after a ban on contact was removed.
Glenn Bruce Dutton had sought, through defence lawyer Jessica Munro, to have his bail varied so this could be allowed.
The application was not opposed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Until now, Dutton, 18, has only been allowed to have contact with a sister.
Dutton was charged with murder after an incident in a Crisp Street, Albury, home on the evening of November 13 in which his half-brother Isaac Morgan-Wise suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest.
Mr Morgan-Wise died in Albury hospital the following day about 1.45am after undergoing surgery on a collapsed lung.
After magistrate Sally McLaughlin granted the bail variation, Dutton turned to his right and began walking towards his mother, who was sitting in the far corner of the courtroom.
They smiled and hugged, then left together.
