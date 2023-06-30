A man who thieved items valued at more than $8000 from a Lavington motel has been jailed for seven months.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin handed Nathan Troy Vercoe the fixed term for an "opportunistic" theft on October 10.
Vercoe's offending was captured on CCTV security footage.
Ms McLaughlin told Vercoe, who appeared via a video link to Junee jail, that the sentence would have him eligible for release on November 27.
Vercoe, 46, of Sandrina Drive, Lavington, pleaded guilty to break and enter building and commit a serious indictable offence of stealing.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said Vercoe's offending at the Crystal Fountain Motel on Wagga Road was "opportunistic in nature".
"He's seen the motel, he's gone into the motel," he said.
Mr Blomfield said his client had recently been diagnosed in custody with lung cancer and was trying to resist efforts to transfer him to the Long Bay jail hospital in Sydney.
That, he said, was because he wanted to remain in close proximity to his six children.
Mr Blomfield said his client, whose criminal record was mainly replete with domestic violence offences, had gone on a downward spiral - including developing an addiction to methamphetamine - since witnessing a friend, Lloyd Kennedy, being fatally stabbed outside a Lavington house on November 6, 2016.
The court was told how CCTV captured Vercoe loitering outside the motel just after midnight, trying to hide his identity with his hooded jumper.
The motel's front reception was empty and the manager's residence undergoing renovations, though there were paying guests that night.
Vercoe returned at 4.15am and spent the next two hours stealing property to a value of $8047.
Items he took included cameras, a Giorgio Armani watch, a hammer drill, hand saw, a safe, four camping chairs, a wheelbarrow and assorted tools, toys and games.
Vercoe was arrested at his home on January 18.
