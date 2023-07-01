In custody over stolen cards found in her bag, woman resisted cops, tried to flee

A woman found with an assortment of stolen bank and identity cards in her bag became violent after being taken back to the Albury police station.
At one point she screamed "they're trying to rape me" as officers attempted to curtail her aggressive behaviour.
That came after she tried to flee a room in which she was being held pending questioning.
"The accused continued yelling and tried opening the door, resisting police efforts to keep it closed," police said in an outline of the case put before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week.
Teagan Maria Sullivan, 23, pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Angus Lingham, to two charges of goods in custody suspected of being stolen and a charge of hinder or resist police.
Sullivan, who remains in custody, did not appear before Ms McLaughlin.
The court was told how police attended the Fountain Court Motor Inn in David Street, Albury, on May 17 just before 9.30am "to make inquiries about the accused".
They spoke to Sullivan and then placed her under arrest over outstanding warrants.
Sullivan asked if she could speak to her "boyfriend" then made a phone call to the man.
"I've just been arrested," she was heard to say, then said: "Umm, yeah, all right, I'll take it off. Do you want to come and get it?"
After she said this, Sullivan went to remove a Calvin Klein-branded bag from over her shoulder.
As this happened, a man walked towards Sullivan and police.
"There's just makeup in here," Sullivan told police, over the bag, "I'll give it to him now."
Sullivan took the bag off her shoulder, then went to give it to the man.
But before she could do so, police grabbed the bag and began to search its contents.
Inside the bag they found several cards in the names of two other people, including a driver's licence and two Visa debit cards.
The court heard police were aware that the man whose name was on some of the cards had reported the theft of his Ford Ranger ute from outside his Howlong home two days earlier.
Sullivan will be sentenced on July 12.
