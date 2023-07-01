The Border Mail
Woman yelled at cops as they attempted to keep her calm at Albury police station

By Albury Court
July 1 2023 - 2:00pm
In custody over stolen cards found in her bag, woman resisted cops, tried to flee
A woman found with an assortment of stolen bank and identity cards in her bag became violent after being taken back to the Albury police station.

