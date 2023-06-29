A Benalla Highway Patrol officer has broken down in court as he recalled the moment he heard his colleague on a police radio saying "we've been hit".
Bradley John Beecroft, an experienced Highway Patrol officer with a gold class licence, was on duty on March 21 in 2021 when the call came over the radio. He was later charged with dangerous driving over his response to the incident, which saw him reach speeds of 205km/h.
On the fourth and final day of a hearing on Thursday June 29, Beecroft gave evidence that en route to the crash scene near Euroa in 2021, he also had flashbacks to the death of a colleague.
Senior Constable Rennie Page was killed while on duty with the Benalla Traffic Management Unit in April, 2005.
Beecroft told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court that on the day of the 2021 incident, he had flashbacks to news of his colleague's death over the police radio.
"I didn't want the next conversation to be that anybody was dead," Beecroft said of the 2021 incident.
"Without oxygen to the brain you've got roughly three minutes. I knew that if i got there in time ..."
The court heard how Beecroft and his partner that day, Leading Senior Constable Robert Kucia, were on the Midland Highway when the report of the initial accident came through.
It was after the update that an officer at the scene had been hit by another car that the pair responded.
The injured officer, Leading Senior Constable Lucas Paul, had responded to the initial crash with a car into the wire rope barriers. His car was then rear-ended by another motorist on the highway.
Beecroft had recognised Paul's voice on the radio.
"I activated the red and blues, I recall that because Bob (Kucia) was still processing what was going on, and then (I) started to increase speed," Beecroft said. "I was focused on the road, the conditions, the communications. If he (officer Paul) had come up and said 'we're all good', I would have adjusted accordingly."
Beecroft told the court that the crash scene, involving three cars, created an "absolutely massive traffic hazard" on the Hume.
"The wire rope barriers are a great safety device for catching cars," he said.
"They are an absolute Godsend. That said, it's like having the bumper stops off a ten-pin bowling alley. Having any car stopped on the freeway ... they hit that barrier, they'll hit that car."
Beecroft told the court that it was his duty to get ahead of the traffic that was heading in the same direction - towards what could have been a "catastrophic" crash site.
"I was doing everything I was trained to do, driving in the manner that I had been trained to drive," he said. "I approached each (vehicle in front) at a safe speed, offset my car to get them to see me. I wanted to make sure they had every opportunity to see me and get out of the road."
Beecroft told the court the 77 cars he had overtaken en route to the crash scene represented people he had assisted.
"My ability to get to the scene quickly ... I helped each and every one of them not end up in a worse state," he said.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell adjourned the case to July 6, for decision.
