Two members of Albury's VRA Rescue NSW squad are in the running for a statewide award.
Joseph Burton and Courtney Hawke are finalists in the Dot Hennessey OAM Youth Scholarship section of the 2023 Rotary Emergency Community Services Awards.
The $1000 scholarship is aimed at emergency service volunteers aged up to 25 years who show outstanding skills in the area they work in.
Joseph, who is halfway through his medical studies at University of New South Wales, is active in training sessions and always ready to help.
In one recent emergency, when a fisherman was missing overnight on the Murray River, he and four other volunteers went out at night in temperatures of eight degrees to search, having to get out of the boat several times in freezing water to shift it off sandbanks. They searched until 1am and were back out at 7am.
Courtney was a member of the SES before joining the VRA at Albury, where she serves as secretary.
During recent flooding along the Murray River, she assisted in the SES Control Centre, transporting sandbags around the area, responding to call-outs for people and vehicles stuck in flood waters and assisting with the clean-up. Courtney was also instrumental in organising the recent 60th anniversary celebrations for the Albury VRA Squad.
IN THE NEWS:
Regional operations manager Paul Marshall said the association was proud of the Albury VRA members.
"The VRA is continually represented by amazing volunteers, and what they do for their communities is outstanding," he said.
"To be nominated for these awards by members of the community and your peers really is a well-deserved pat on the back."
Wagga VRA Squad Jodie Carter is also nominated this year as an agency finalist.
The RESCA and Dot Hennessey OAM Youth Scholarship finalists are selected by an independent panel from numerous nominees from around the state.
The agency and overall winners will be announced at the gala dinner in Bankstown on August 12.
