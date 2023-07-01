The Border Mail
Avoiding exposure losses following shearing

By Dr Jeff Cave, Senior Veterinary Officer
July 1 2023 - 3:10pm
Extra feed should be provided to sheep for up to four weeks following shearing to meet their increased energy requirements.
Sheep wool is a great insulator, keeping sheep warm during the winter months, so imagine the effect when it is all suddenly gone.

