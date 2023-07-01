Avoiding exposure losses following shearing

Sheep wool is a great insulator, keeping sheep warm during the winter months, so imagine the effect when it is all suddenly gone.
A freshly shorn sheep may experience a three-fold increase in heat loss and is therefore prone to hypothermia. Shorn sheep are at greatest risk of cold stress in the first three days, or nights, after shearing, and remain at risk for up to two weeks, with mortalities seen in some mobs up to four weeks after shearing.
Although there is little wool growth, acclimatisation and considerable skin thickening occurs after shearing. It is therefore important to monitor forecast weather conditions before putting freshly shorn sheep into a paddock after shearing. The impact of cold weather, particularly when combined with wet and windy conditions, can severely affect recently shorn sheep.
The type of weather most likely to cause catastrophic sheep losses due to hypothermia is usually associated with a strong cold front or a rain-bearing depression.
Sheep grazier alerts are issued when a combination of rain, wind and low temperatures reaches a critical level.
If a sheep grazier alert is declared around the end of shearing, shed as many sheep as possible and provide hay for the duration. Once the bad weather has passed, move the sheep to a paddock with adequate shelter and continue to provide supplementary feed.
Once cold, freshly shorn sheep may become extremely difficult to move so always put shorn sheep into a protected paddock with plenty of shelter from the cold.
Shearing a month before lambing encourages ewes to seek shelter and hence protection for their lambs. Pre-lambing shearing must only be considered if ewes are in good condition and have free access to good feed and shelter.
