Border region a rather damp outlier

Dry conditions have continued over much of eastern Australia over the past week, with more morning frosts.
The main exception has been in the Riverina and Victoria, where sporadic showers have occurred and many places have received above average rainfall for June.
This is due to being closer to a complex deep low pressure belt sitting in the bight waters.
Heavy rain has fallen around Adelaide and around Kangaroo Island where the month's total had exceeded 160mm, double the June average.
At Mildura, 73mm had been recorded up to June 25. This was the third wettest for June behind 101mm in 1923 and 82mm in 1991.
The absence of frosts in Mildura was reflected by the mean minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees, being nearly three degrees above normal and the fourth warmest behind 1890, 1957 and 1991. Mildura also had its wettest June day with 38.8mm for 100 years when 44.6mm fell in early June of 1923. On June 20, 1957, 33mm fell at Mildura.
Only three towns north of the Riverina recorded above average rainfalls for June, due to isolated thunderstorms.
This week, another rain event spread across a large area of Western Australia, including around Broome which received 40mm. The persistent cloud cover kept maximum temperatures well down on normal.
At Geraldton, the maximum temperature on Monday, June 26 was only 13.8 degrees, the town's coldest June day since 13.3 in 1946. In the Goldfields region; Kalgoorlie recorded its coldest June day with a reading of 8.8 degrees, the coldest June day there since 1938. Other very cold June days at Kalgoorlie were in 1920 and 1946.
It is interesting to note the year 1946 was very wet in Victoria, Tasmania and the southern half of South Australia and also in the Riverina. By contrast, 1946 was a year of severe drought north beyond the Riverina to well into Queensland.
The rain in WA quickly spread into central Australia. Uluru recorded a total of 93mm, making this the third wettest June in the last 68 years behind 117mm in 1968 and 147mm in 2001. Both 1968 and 2001 were colder and wetter than normal over most of Victoria and the southern part of NSW during the winter season, but became drier in September.
