The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Border region a rather damp outlier

By Peter Nelson
July 1 2023 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Showers across the Riverina and North East Victoria have led to significant totals throughout June. File picture
Showers across the Riverina and North East Victoria have led to significant totals throughout June. File picture

Dry conditions have continued over much of eastern Australia over the past week, with more morning frosts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.