How a Wodonga pub's name came to be etched in concrete

Today, the mosaic remains part of Wodonga's history marking the site of the Terminus Hotel.
During the Depression of the early 1930s, men on the dole carried out work for the Wodonga Shire Council.
One of the projects during the term of Cr Mick Martin as shire president was to seal the footpaths in central Wodonga, with business people supplying the cement.
Police refused to supply the cement for its section of High Street north of the railway line, which included the police station and court house.
The then licensee of the Terminus Hotel offered to give the cement for sealing the footpath in front of the police station and court house on the condition that tiles bearing the words "Terminus Hotel" be inserted into the footpath pointing toward the hotel.
Police objected, but the hotel licensee, Tex Bailey, won the day and his hotel's tiled name was inserted into the footpath in front of the police station.
In 1967, Cr Martin's son, Des, wrote to the council asking that the sign be preserved and it was moved to the Terminus Hotel and placed in the footpath there.
Today, the mosaic remains part of Wodonga's history marking the site of the Terminus Hotel.
The parents of Australian champion runner Merv Lincoln had a mixed business next to the Terminus Hotel in High Street, and lived behind it.
The Carriers Arms was across the street behind the store, and several doors along High Street towards the railway crossing was the police station, which went through to Church Street and took part of the back yards through to the store.
Merv says starting price bookmaking was alive and well in those days, and each Saturday morning the proprietor of the Terminus Hotel would get him to keep a look out for the police.
SP bookmakers operated from the Carriers Arms Hotel. Merv was the "spotter" and if he saw anybody who looked like a policeman he had to run lickety-spit to the Carriers Arms to tell the bookmakers to "spread" because it looked as if they were going to have an unwanted visitor.
Who would have guessed that those runs began the athletic training of a man who would be the second athlete in Australia to break the four-minute mile.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.