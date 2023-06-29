MELBOURNE Victory's soccer-academy head will host a free session for the region's junior coaches in Wodonga on Monday night.
The A-League club's academy team is in town to speak to coaches at the Wodonga-based National Premier League Murray United.
But Victory will open up its insights to all coaches on Monday night with a half-hour information session from 6pm followed by an on-field demonstration for coaches with Murray United youngsters from 6.30pm to 7.45pm.
"It's a fantastic for our community-level clubs, the Myrtlefords, the Wangarattas, and all the Albury-Wodonga Football Association clubs to get that touch-point with an A-League club," Murray United technical director Brian Vanega said.
"It will mainly be focused around the SAP environment, which is the skill acquisition phase, which is designed for 9-13-years-olds, where players are still learning the skills to play football and how to do that in a fun and positive way that will hopefully set them up for an enjoyable life in football.
"To have an experienced Victory coach come up and share some of their methodology - I think everyone will definitely get something out of it."
Victory community football and education manager Harley Hamdani will take the sessions with Vanega saying more than 30 junior coaches had signed up so far.
Hamdani has a bachelor of sports management from the UK's University of Sunderland and was involved in junior coaching at Aberdeen Football Club in the Scottish Premiership before crossing to Australia.
