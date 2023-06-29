Two people have been charged following multiple reports of cars being broken into throughout Albury.
One of the reports included the alleged theft of power tools from a motor vehicle in a car park on Kiewa Street.
Murray River Police District officers searched a home on Union Road about 10pm on Wednesday, June 28, locating and seizing power tools, along with other items believed to have been stolen.
"The occupants - 28-year-old woman and 29-year-old man - were arrested at the scene before being taken to Albury police station," police said in a statement on Thursday, June 29.
The woman was charged with:
The man was charged with:
"The woman was refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court tomorrow (Friday, June 30, 2023) and the man was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday July 5, 2023," police said.
Inquiries are continuing to identify the owners of the recovered property.
