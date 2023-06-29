The Border Mail
Woman and man charged after Albury house searched, power tools seized

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:28pm
A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday evening, police say.
Two people have been charged following multiple reports of cars being broken into throughout Albury.

