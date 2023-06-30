The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke reflects after 10 years on board

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Outgoing Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke is proud of his 10 years on the board, which presented numerous challenges. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Wodonga Health's departing chairman Matt Burke says Wodonga can't afford to be left behind and the city's hospital should still serve a purpose beyond the redevelopment of Albury's campus.

