Albury Wodonga Health's departing chairman Matt Burke says Wodonga can't afford to be left behind and the city's hospital should still serve a purpose beyond the redevelopment of Albury's campus.
Matt Burke finished up with the cross-border health service's board on Friday, June 30, after a 10-year stint, including the last three as chairman.
While he was proud to lead the board as a commitment of $558 million came from the Victorian and NSW governments to upgrade Albury hospital in 2022, he stressed Wodonga should be the next priority.
The Wodonga campus currently provides a 24-hour emergency department, as well as medical, surgical and rehabilitation, dialysis, medical imaging, obstetric inpatient services and a special care nursery.
"This ($558 million) isn't going to fix it completely, this is going to build that bit (Albury hospital), but we need the next tranche," Mr Burke said.
"It takes four or five years to get money and to get the next tranche of money for Wodonga and make Wodonga into a new facility itself.
"It's a great thing that we're going to have a single site with acute and sub-acute in one place, but Wodonga is not going to be left behind.
"We need Wodonga to be developed into a major rehab facility, mental health, dental. There's a whole range of things it could be.
"The asset is older than Albury. They're both ageing infrastructure, they're not fit for purpose and our CEO (Bill Appleby) has got some ideas that he's floating around for the future."
Mr Burke said Albury-Wodonga Health spent around $1.5 million per year to accommodate visiting staff and said a medi-hotel could also be a key addition.
"I don't believe the government duped us, I think they recognised the need and this was all they could afford," he said.
"We can get all these things we've asked for, but on a brownfield site. It's actually a greenfield building on a brownfield site.
"We were given two options, green and brown, both were viable. We went for green and it was unanimous, but, at the end of the day, the government is our master.
"They controlled the money for both green or brown and decided to give us money for brownfield.
"Something like 90 or 95 per cent of hospitals in Australia are brownfields. You've only got to look at Wagga, it's brownfields and it's working.
"To get a greenfield you have to find a site and you need to be near an airport.
"We're close to the freeway, which is a tick for Wodonga and Albury, but the airport is a key part of this."
Mr Burke said his first year as chairman was the "hardest thing" he'd faced as the COVID pandemic ramped up and Border closures divided the service, while the death of chief executive Michael Kalimnios in 2022 added to the stress.
Earlier in his tenure, Mr Burke was the board's representative on the project control group for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, which opened in 2016, and helped lobby for a new cardiac cath lab, which welcomed its first patients in 2018.
Mr Burke said he and his board fought hard to update the intergovernmental agreement between NSW and Victoria, which is in place until 2035.
"Regardless of who is in power, it's legislated and we will get equal funding from both states," he said.
Beyond key infrastructure projects, Mr Burke took enormous pride in the success of the Albury Wodonga Health Foundation in recent years, which has helped deliver key equipment and programs.
He had personal goal when he became chair to raise $250,000 and has achieved that, with resuscitation equipment, known as a panda cot, purchased for Wodonga's maternity ward, and, as recent as June 26, 2023, the formation of a nurse graduate program for the dialysis unit, just some of the benefits.
Mr Burke said it was "bittersweet" that he wouldn't be on the board for the completion of the hospital development, but is confident incumbent chairman Jonathan Green, formerly of Northeast Health Wangaratta, would lead the board well.
"You need to have a chair from either Victoria or NSW. I'm a Victorian, so it's time for NSW and he lives in Albury," he said.
"To me, it doesn't matter what state you're in, so long as you deliver the goods, but I think you've got to come from the region.
"Jonathan lives locally, he was born in Wangaratta, so he knows this area and that's going to be very handy."
After more than 25 years on various boards, including Rotary, Kirinari Community Services, North East Sports Assembly and the Albury-Wodonga Festival of Sport, Mr Burke wished to spend more time with his family and planned to travel.
"I don't like to sit idle. I want to keep my brain ticking over and I'm very community-oriented," he said.
"Albury Wodonga Health provided an ideal platform for me to get involved in a major community organisation, wider than just where I live.
"The heart and soul of any organisation is its people and I can't thank the Albury Wodonga Health staff enough. It didn't matter if they were a nurse, a doctor, a cleaner or a cook, they all put in."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
