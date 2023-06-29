It may be only round 11 of the Hume league season but the top-six already has a sense of deja vu to last year in ladder positions.
The top-two is the same with Osborne and Holbrook.
The remaining four spots in the top-six are filled by Howlong, RWW Giants, CDHBU and Jindera.
Which is similar to last year with the exception of Brock-Burrum who are seventh and have been replaced by CDHBU.
But despite the similarities in ladder positions, the feeling is somewhat different.
After its shock loss in last year's decider, the Tigers have gone to another level and put a gap on the rest of the competition.
The Brookers appear to lack the hunger of last season and have a few more chinks in their armour which have been exposed by the Crows who notched a draw with the reigning premier.
The Giants also recently caused a boilover against an under-manned Brooker outfit that lacks the depth of last year.
Little separates the sides sitting third to eighth with injuries and fluctuating form to dictate who will take part in the September action.
It's why Howlong co-captain Dylan Cook says his side can't afford to get complacent in the run home to finals despite sitting third with a 7-3 record and the third highest percentage.
"We are happy with our start but are fully aware that we are one loss away from slipping back into the chasing pack and it's a tight competition," Cook said.
"We are also mindful that we are just over half-way through the season.
"We know we can't afford to be complacent and there is still a lot of hard work to be done.
"From second to eighth it's tight and if you don't come to play there's a fair chance you will get rolled."
The Spiders enjoyed a big win over cellar dwellers Murray Magpies last weekend but play all the finals contenders in the run home.
Despite the tough draw, Cook said internally the Spiders have set themselves the goal of a top-two finish.
"We are still striving for a top-two finish," he said.
"But you don't want to peak too early and want to be playing your best footy at the end of the year.
"Internally we have discussed that we have no easy matches in the run home but feel it is the best way to prepare for finals.
"You want to test yourself against the best in the competition."
The Spiders finished third last season before being bundled out by the Giants in the elimination final.
Cook said the addition of Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson this year had injected some additional class.
"I don't think we have seen the best of Jarred yet who is a match-winner in full-flight," he said.
"But Jarred still has been terrific and has got a great motor on him and is super fit.
"He is the size of a ruckman but plays as a midfielder and has been in terrific form for us.
"Jarred has all the attributes to be a match-winner and compliments our proven performers in Hamish Clark and Ben Baker.
"So we have got three stars of the competition and it's probably up to the rest of the group to support them around the contest.
"I still don't think we have seen the best of Jarred and he can still go to another level.
"You never know with Jarred, he is such a laid back customer."
