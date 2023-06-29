The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Top-two finish a realistic goal for Howlong after the addition of Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:22am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spiders co-captain Dylan Cook has been enjoying the freedom of playing predominantly on wing this season. Picture by Mark Jesser
Spiders co-captain Dylan Cook has been enjoying the freedom of playing predominantly on wing this season. Picture by Mark Jesser

It may be only round 11 of the Hume league season but the top-six already has a sense of deja vu to last year in ladder positions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.