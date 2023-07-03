The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury woman 'not guilty' of court intimidation, admits to unrelated assault

By Albury Court
Updated July 4 2023 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A North Albury woman is fighting an allegation that she intimidated three people connected to a case that day as they left the Albury courthouse last Monday, June 26.
A North Albury woman is fighting an allegation that she intimidated three people connected to a case that day as they left the Albury courthouse last Monday, June 26.

A North Albury woman arrested over claims she intimidated people leaving the Albury courthouse has been released on bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.