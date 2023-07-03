A North Albury woman arrested over claims she intimidated people leaving the Albury courthouse has been released on bail.
That came after defence lawyer Graham Lamond argued it could not be proven that the comments were directed at the people alleged by police in the charge laid.
Further, Mr Lamond submitted that a man the woman allegedly targeted was not even aware of the comment and had in fact been approached by police over the claim.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said this information provided by Mr Lamond weakened the strength of the prosecution case.
The woman, 32, appeared in court via a video link to the Albury police station dock, having been held in custody since her arrest over the alleged intimidation outside the courthouse on Monday, June 26, between 2.30pm and 3pm.
The court heard the incident allegedly occurred after a NSW Sheriff's officer had evicted her over an unrelated matter pertaining to her use of a mobile phone in the building.
Mr Lamond said she would be pleading not guilty to the fresh charges of intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order. The three alleged victims of the intimidation were connected to a District Court trial taking place in the same building last week.
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike had opposed bail, arguing the woman posed too great a risk of committing further serious offences.
Ms McLaughlin said she had a "lengthy" criminal record "and these are serious allegations in relation to threats being made. She has a history of violence and a history of recent violence."
Nevertheless, she said the risk of further offending could be mitigated through bail conditions, including a ban on her going within one kilometre of the Albury CBD.
The charges were adjourned to August 9, as was her sentencing on an unrelated charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an incident on May 15.
Police said the offender and the victim had known each other for "more than 20 years".
The victim was shopping in the Woolworths supermarket in Lavington Square just after 3pm. At the same time, the woman was waiting for a doctor's appointment.
"It appears that the victim and the accused have exchanged words about the accused's brother (who was) somewhere in the complex," police said. The victim then walked outside the supermarket and was unloading her trolley when the woman walked past.
"The accused has then approached the victim and shortly after has punched the victim to the left side of the face."
The victim bled from her mouth and was treated at Albury hospital.
