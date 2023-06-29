Q: Last week's match against Jindera at Jindera there were some wild momentum swings with most of the scoring at the Albury end despite not much of a breeze?
A: Talking to the players after the match and they said the netball end of the ground was a lot heavier than the opposite end which was why most of the goals were scored at the Albury end.
Q: Trent Castles booting seven goals including five in the second term proved to be the biggest difference?
A: I thought we lost the midfield battle which provided Castles with plenty of opportunities. We put Brian Lieschke on Castles in the second-half and he kept him to a goal but robbed us of our No. 1 ruckman.
Q: My spies tell me you are a big fan of All In Sports who live stream the Hume league match of the round each weekend?
A: It's certainly a tool that I use and I think most coaches in the league do as well to gather a bit of intel on the opposition.
Q: You face another big challenge this weekend in Howlong. What do you rate as the Spiders' biggest asset?
A: Their midfield rotations are probably the Spiders' biggest strength with Jarred Lane, Ben Baker and Hamish Clark hard to combat. Lane has added another dimension this season with his height and he is such a penetrating kick.
Q: Which match-up is causing you the most headaches in the lead-up.
A: I don't think we can afford to let Matt Wilson get off the leash. Wilson can be damaging with his run and pinpoint disposal and has the ability to kick a bag of goals if you don't find a suitable match-up.
ROUND 11
Saturday, July 1
Culcairn v Holbrook
CDHBU v Jindera
Lockhart v Bill. Crows
Henty v Brock-Burrum
Magpies v Osborne
RWW Giants v Howlong
These two sides met in the elimination final last year with the Giants springing an upset against their more fancied opponent. The Spiders boast a stronger list this season with the addition of recruits Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson who will get their first look at the finals venue in Walbundrie. The Spiders need to win to keep their hopes of a top-two finish alive and should prevail.
Verdict: Howlong 17-points
