Star Howlong recruit Matt Wilson poses biggest threat to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:22am
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla co-coach Daniel Athanitis
FIVE QUESTIONS WITH DANIEL ATHANITIS

Q: Last week's match against Jindera at Jindera there were some wild momentum swings with most of the scoring at the Albury end despite not much of a breeze?

