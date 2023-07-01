A former AFL star will be on the Border on Monday, July 3, to help run a workshop for sporting clubs around affirmative consent to help combat sexual violence.
Richmond premiership player Alex Rance is a special guest of the Centre Against Violence and Victoria Police-driven initiative, Tackling Consent: Good Players - Better People, to be held at the Wodonga Football-Netball Club.
The free workshop aims to educate young people, parents, coaches, and senior players about the importance of forging healthy relationships.
"As role models and mentors, we have a responsibility to guide younger generations towards respectful relationships and healthy boundaries," Mr Rance said.
Participants will be shown how to start conversations about affirmative consent and learn about respectful relationships, sexual assault prevention and available support services.
"The Victorian parliament recently updated affirmative consent laws. This update provides us with a special opportunity to reshape societal norms and combat sexual violence," Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
