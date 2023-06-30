Once revered by the ancient Egyptians, the humble dung beetle may now be an invaluable resource for North East farmers.
This week, Wooragee farmer Anne Nankervis released 1100 dung beetles into the cow dung on her property.
"This will be here for generations, for our kids' kids, because once they establish, they'll be here forever," she said.
Dung beetles are nature's own recycling specialists, tunneling dung under the ground and making soil more productive and sustainable in the process.
The average cow produces 10 to 12 litres of dung per day and left alone it can lead to toxic algal blooms when washed into dams and waterways, as well as creating fertile breeding sites for pests and parasites, according to dung beetle expert John Feehan.
"These dung beetles will just bury the dung back into the grass root zone virtually free of charge without tractors, without machinery, without a farmer's time and resources, without the use of fossil fuels, and without producing any CO2," he said.
With more than 28 million cattle in Australia, this unconventional method for improving soil could revolutionise cow dung management.
"They are one of God's gifts to us Australians living on this tired, burnt out continent that we live on," Mr Feehan said.
The beetles also provide enormous benefits for the grazing system including aerating the soil and carbon storage.
The Bubas Bison dung beetle species released on Ms Nankervis' farm is a winter working species that becomes active in June, July and August in southern Australia.
"I've been interested for a long time, but I was trying to get hold of them hold of a species that was good for our area," she said of her $500 investment in the beetles.
Different species thrive in different climates and Mr Feehan has released 7000 colonies consisting of over 20 species across Australia.
His aim is to have at least 10 species actively working on every farm in Australia by 2050.
"I tell farmers that the beetles will be on their farm for their grandchildren," he said.
