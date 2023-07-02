YOUR SAY: Hume Dam releases, unemployment and MP pay rises in spotlight

The second reason is that having been previously long-term unemployed myself after finishing year 12, I have first hand experience of the trauma and demoralisation of, particularly long-term, unemployment, constant rejections from potential employers. And the deputy RBA governor wants to put people through all that because the issue of inflation, that is not being driven by them, and will only be further traumatised by given the inadequacy of JobSeeker. As such, perhaps it is time for the current board of the RBA that should be perhaps the ones to be put on to JobSeeker and the unemployment queue to get a taste of life living on the margins of society.