YOUR SAY: Hume Dam releases, unemployment and MP pay rises in spotlight

Here we go again, the powers to be are playing God again. Lake Hume has reached 96 per cent and still rising, similar to last year.
When will the Murray River discharge increase to lower this high level for this time of the year? Lower than normal rainfall will have the Murray at flood level. We have seen in past years the Hume can rise from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in six weeks of very good rain. Who would bet $1 million on long range rain forecasts; only the powers to be, because it's our money and this only proves we are paying too much for the water we use.
We must have a sensible air space reserve for uncertain rain. Let's see some common sense used for humanity.
IN THE NEWS:
With the release of this month's RBA minutes, there was an interesting point noted that the deputy governor of the RBA wants the unemployment rate to be higher and 140,000 people suffer on the still seriously inadequate JobSeeker payment in order to bring inflation "under control".
I have two reasons to object to the idea of the number of people who are unemployed should rise: firstly, the current inflationary state of the economy is being driven more by businesses increasing above their own cost increases to not only to maintain their profit margins, but actually improve profit margins; an issue noted by both The Australia Institute and the OECD. The former organisation is ironically led by the former finance minister, Matthias Coleman, who has stated the low wages have been built into our current economic system.
The second reason is that having been previously long-term unemployed myself after finishing year 12, I have first hand experience of the trauma and demoralisation of, particularly long-term, unemployment, constant rejections from potential employers. And the deputy RBA governor wants to put people through all that because the issue of inflation, that is not being driven by them, and will only be further traumatised by given the inadequacy of JobSeeker. As such, perhaps it is time for the current board of the RBA that should be perhaps the ones to be put on to JobSeeker and the unemployment queue to get a taste of life living on the margins of society.
Our Victorian MPs should in good conscience refuse the 3.5 per cent pay rise granted by the "independent body". Our parliamentarians are so far out of touch with the people they represent it is ludicrous.
