Harley Bennell opts to return to Western Australia after cameo appearance for Wodonga Raiders

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 30 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:25pm
Former AFL excitement machine Harley Bennell is set to spend the remainder of the season in Western Australia. Picture by Mark Jesser
Former AFL excitement machine Harley Bennell is set to spend the remainder of the season in Western Australia. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga Raiders' hopes of Harley Bennell playing again at Birallee Park this season appear to be over.

