Wodonga Raiders' hopes of Harley Bennell playing again at Birallee Park this season appear to be over.
The former AFL excitement machine played an instrumental role in the Raiders winning their most recent match against Myrtleford after booting four goals in the round nine clash.
It was the Raiders' first win of the season after toppling the Saints by seven points.
Bennell also made a surprise appearance for Wahgunyah last weekend alongside former Brisbane Lions premiership duo Jason Akermanis and Jared Brennan.
Raiders had hoped Bennell may have been available for several more appearances in the second-half of the season.
However, with the clearance deadline ending on Friday, Bennell looks set to play out the remainder of the year in Western Australia.
Raiders coach Marc Almond confirmed Bennell won't be seen at Birallee Park again this season.
"We were hoping to get Harley again for at least a couple of more matches but that won't be happening," Almond said.
Almond didn't rule out Bennell returning to the club in the future.
"Absolutely, the door is open for Harley if he wants to return in the future," Almond said.
"It's something that we would definitely look at and assess if the opportunity arose again."
Despite the disappointment of Bennell returning to Western Australia, Almond felt the experiment of gaining the former AFL player for a cameo appearance was well worth the effort.
"Anytime you can get a win and Harley obviously had a big influence with four goals, you take it," he said.
"Not only his impact on the scoreboard but just his presence out on the ground, the whole playing group lifted.
"Getting a player the calibre of Harley also opens a few different recruiting networks.
"Straight away we have got a different avenue to recruit and we have already made initial contact with some potential players that Harley knows.
"So it's all positive from our end.
"If you are sitting on top of the ladder you probably wouldn't worry about getting a former AFL player for a cameo appearance.
"But sides like us, Myrtleford and North Albury have to think outside the box and be creative about how you recruit.
"North Albury for instance targeted the Riverina and Farrer leagues for recruits and are now starting to reap the dividends.
"So we think getting Harley ticked a lot of boxes.
"We got our first win of the season and Harley might be able to send some potential recruits in our direction."
