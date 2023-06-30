MORE than 30,000 books will go on offer in Albury for a good cause this weekend.
Rotary Club of Albury North will host the Albury Wodonga Book Fair on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate literature and raise money for Albury Wodonga Regional Food Share and Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
The books cover genres including fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, DIY, magazines, dictionaries, art and craft, children's books, biographies and encyclopaedias.
There will be vintage and collectable books, along with video games, records, CDs and DVDs.
Rotary Club of North Albury member Geoff Slocomb said the fair was a rare chance for families, book clubs and literary enthusiasts to pick up some bargain books and support two vital community organisations.
"The donations have been incredible," he said.
"Our storage is full to the brim so there are plenty of books for everyone!"
Books will be priced from $2 to $5 while a bag of books costs $50.
Rotary Club of Albury North has raised money for Hilltop Patient and Carer Accommodation Centre, Mental Health First Aid, swim classes for refugee communities, nesting boxes, Albury Occasional Care and Early Learning Centre, Men's Shed and landcare projects.
The book fair will run at PCYC in Andrews Street, East Albury, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm.
PCYC will have a coffee van and barbecue over both days with funds to support its activities.
Cash and EFTPOS are available for book sales.
Book donations welcome.
