BRAG seeks promise to maintain extra Albury-Melbourne services

By Ted Howes
July 1 2023 - 5:30am
Passengers at Albury station alight from an afternoon V/Line train from Melbourne. Picture by Ted Howes
The battle to improve the Albury-Melbourne rail service is not over say Border rail activists who want a commitment for the extra services announced on Thursday, June 29, to extend beyond winter.

