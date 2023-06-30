The battle to improve the Albury-Melbourne rail service is not over say Border rail activists who want a commitment for the extra services announced on Thursday, June 29, to extend beyond winter.
Two new weekend train services have been launched to run through July and August but the Border Rail Action Group, which has been in talks with the operator, V/Line, said there must be a promise to extend that commitment.
"It would take a brave government to scrap it after the footy season if people get used to a decent service," BRAG executive member Dennis Toohey said.
"Will it continue afterwards? I think that people are hoping it will. Let's see how the service goes this weekend and then the next couple of weekends to build the market there.
"Because as we get towards the end of the season, there will hopefully be a lot more people travelling down for there for the games."
Mr Toohey said it was clear the Victorian government through V/Line had boosted demand by lowering the price of regional rail fares in March.
"At this time of the year, there's a lot of football fraternity people wanting to travel to Melbourne to watch the games," he said.
Mr Toohey said V/Line had approached the group two weeks ago for talks about how to improve rail services for Border region travellers.
"This has been a long time coming, we've been pointing out for some time the safety risks associated with overcrowded trains," Mr Toohey said.
"We've also been saying for a long time now, ever since the VLocity started, that we need more VLocity trains than what they call the three-car sets, we need them to be six-car sets.
"We've had a good relationship with V/Line and they seem to be genuinely interested in improving things.
"We started raising questions with them at the senior level and have seen a very good result, it is extremely pleasing.
"Previously, it's just not the way things should be done with that route respect to having people standing for the whole of the journey."
Mr Toohey also raised concerns about whether the cafe service would be operating on the additional Saturday morning service from Albury and the return journey from Melbourne on Sunday.
V/Line could not confirm whether the additional services would continue after August.
"During July and August V/Line will closely monitor these extra services to determine their ongoing viability," a V/Line spokesman said.
"We will also explore any further adjustments we can make to improve passenger journeys on the Albury Line.
"The extra services will run without a cafe bar. Passengers are able to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks on board V/Line services.
"We continue to explore any improvements we can make to ensure more comfortable journeys for all passengers."
