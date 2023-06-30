Long-time Border umpire Peter Andriske has umpired his last match.
After officiating his first match in 1980, Andriske has been a familiar face for more than four decades throughout the region's leagues, including Hume, Upper Murray, Ovens and King, Albury-Wodonga juniors and Ovens and Murray.
Andriske finishes his career on 825 matches.
The veteran whistleblower revealed his last training session down at Wangaratta was a bit emotional.
"It just really started to hit home then that it was all over both umpiring and coaching," Andriske said.
"When you have done something for so long it becomes such a huge part of your life.
"Don Wilkinson got up and said a few words and I suddenly realised that this is the end."
Andriske initially started umpiring junior matches while living in Narrandera before being approached by Albury Umpires League life member Roger Lescun to join the umpiring ranks.
"I was living in Narrandera at the time and umpired a few junior matches," Andriske said.
"Roger Lescun got wind of it and approached me to take up umpiring.
"My first match was an under-18 game at Ardlethen when there was only one umpire.
"I came off at half-time and was in this little dog box of a changeroom by myself.
"I thought to myself 'I've got no idea how I'm going here and there is nobody watching from the umpires to give me any feedback.'
"I was smart enough to realise not to ask any of the club officials or spectators for any feedback because they would naturally say that you are doing a terrible job.
"I reckon if I copped any abuse in the first five or six weeks I would have probably thrown it in.
"But I got through that and I guess you can see the rest is history and I have loved every moment of it."
Although Andriske hasn't got any regrets, he was disappointed on being forced to miss a trip to Darwin in the early 1980's to umpire the Teal Cup.
"I got selected to umpire with the NSW Teal Cup side in Darwin in 1983," he said.
"But the birth of my second child was due and the doctor decided to bring the cesarean forward and it coincided with the week I was meant to umpire.
"So I decided to stay home for the birth of my child.
"I thought I would get another opportunity to umpire at that level again but I was never given another chance."
Andriske didn't take long to establish himself as one of the most respected whistleblowers in the district.
He was rewarded by his peers with the opportunity to umpire finals and district grand finals which he rates as the highlight of his career.
"All the grand finals are highlights and I did more than a dozen of those," he said.
"Probably my biggest achievement was umpiring two O&M preliminary finals.
"I never got the chocolates and got to officiate in an O&M grand final though.
"But I was up against some of the best in the business including Jacob Mollison, Graeme Edwards and Jason Dudenas for that honour.
"I will be the first to admit I wasn't in the same class as those blokes and they were the cream of the umpiring crop.
"I did the preliminary final with Graeme and Jason which is something that I'm immensely proud of.
"I'm quite often asked 'are you disappointed that you never got to umpire an O&M grand final?'
"And my answer is 'no, I achieved more than I ever thought I would and am more than satisfied with my career.'
The 2016 Upper Murray league grand final between fierce rivals Federal and Corryong is on the podium as one of the most memorable grand finals that Andriske officiated in.
"The 2016 Upper Murray grand final is probably the most memorable and for the wrong reason," Andriske said.
"Corryong was playing Federal and it was a muddy, wet day.
"There was little between the two sides and with less than a couple of minutes to go the ball was on the flank and Federal had a mark.
"For no apparent reason, a Corryong player, Tom Nicholas, just ran in and grabbed hold of him.
"You couldn't not pay a 50m penalty.
"The Federal player kicked an easy goal to put his side in front.
"The final siren sounded not long after.
"Young Nicholas from Corryong who did it was shattered and I remember him sitting in the changerooms after the game all by himself.
"Corryong's coach, Evan Nicholas, said in his post match speech out on the ground to the crowd, 'this loss hurts because we have to live in this town and watch these blokes carry on for the next 12-months.'"
Andriske's first ever final in 1984 was also memorable for the wrong reasons.
It was the thirds preliminary final between Hume league clubs East Lavington and Walla with scenes which rivalled the 1990 Bloodbath grand final between Wodonga and Lavington.
"We got a message at three-quarter-time to be on our toes because the East Lavington coach had informed his players at the final huddle that if the opposition kicked the first two goals 'whack them where they stand.'
"And that's exactly what happened.
"The last quarter only went for seven minutes because we spent the rest of the time trying to sort out all the fights and sending players off the ground.
"I rate it similar to the Bloodbath grand final which involved grown men but these were kids.
"There was even a police presence at the tribunal because I got threatened during the preliminary final.
"I've still got the clipping about the incident from The Border Mail and it quotes Hume league secretary Des Kennedy as saying 'it's very disturbing, particularly when it's junior football.'
"And as I said, that was the first final I ever umpired."
Andriske said he planned to spend more time with his children and grandchildren now he has retired and watching St. Kilda.
