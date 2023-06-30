ALBURY United and Wodonga Diamonds have combined forces to raise money for women's charity Betty's Place ahead of the women's World Cup starting in Australia later this month.
The two clubs' senior men and women players will don especially-designed shirts to raise awareness for refuge Betty's Place, and will auction off the shirts with all proceeds going to the refuge.
The Albury refuge, run by Yes Unlimited, provides accommodation for women and their children who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or escaping family and domestic violence.
"With the women's World Cup coming up, we just thought 'how can we do something for it, for recognition of it', we thought 'how about two clubs coming together for one cause'," Albury United president Justin Stevens said.
"I just think with the rise in domestic violence, the awareness needs to be brought out that there is support out there.
"And what better way than two sports clubs coming together to raise awareness and much-needed funds."
Diamonds president Daniel Lucas said the club was immediately keen to jump on board with the idea.
"We thought it was a great idea; to come together with another club in the association for a good cause," Lucas said.
To mark the fixture, which is being held at Jelbart Park on Sunday, the women's game will be moved to the usual division two men's spot of 1.10pm while the top-tier men will kick-off at 3pm.
BJ Burtons has donated trophies while the Albury-Wodonga Referees Association has also come on board and will sport specially-designed shirts with all guernseys to be live-auctioned after the matches at Albury Brewhouse in Dean Street from 6pm.
It is an import fixture for both clubs with the seventh-placed Diamonds men keen to stay in touch with finals but facing a challenge against second-placed United and needing to reverse a 1-4 result from their last encounter in round nine.
Meanwhile, the Diamonds women will need to bounce back from a 0-3 showing in their round nine match.
"Our players always look forward to playing against United," Lucas said.
"They know United are one of the big clubs of the association and always up there at the pointy end, so they're always keen and raring to go."
But regardless of the results, the two clubs - which also boast strong contingents of lower-tier teams - were looking forward to a full day.
"United is one of the other clubs in in the association which has got all the teams so the whole day is filled and it's a great atmosphere to be a part of," Lucas said.
