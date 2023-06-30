A Wodonga young gun admits the team has lost some confidence following four straight losses in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
And it doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs as they host a rampant Wangaratta on Saturday, July 1.
"Maybe we've gone back into our shell a little bit, being a young side, you lose a couple of games and stop being as confident as we were," top midfielder Josh Mathey offered.
"Winning our first five games wasn't something we're used to, so we're getting used to having a winning culture and then keeping level-headed when things aren't going our way."
Elsewhere, Wangaratta Rovers' youngster Charles Ledger will debut at home against Wodonga Raiders.
The schoolboy was airlifted to Melbourne last December and later diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disorder where the body's immune system attacks the nerves.
And North Albury is away against ladder leaders Yarrawonga.
