A teenage girl thought to be heading to Culcairn has been listed as missing by police.
Jasmine Wallace, 16, was last seen at a property in Wodonga about 5.15pm on Wednesday, June 28, "where she was making her way to Culcairn", police said.
When she could not be contacted or located, Victoria Police notified Murray River Police District officers, who began inquiries.
"Police hold concerns for Jasmine's welfare due to her age," NSW Police said in a statement on Friday, June 30.
"Jasmine is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160 centimetres to 170 centimetres tall, medium build, with black hair and blue eyes.
"She may be travelling to Queensland with a man."
Anyone with information of Jasmine's whereabouts can contact Albury police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
