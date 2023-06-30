The Border Mail
Concerns for missing teenager, Jasmine Wallace, 16, last seen in Wodonga

Updated June 30 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Jasmine Wallace, 16, was last seen in Wodonga on Wednesday, June 28. Police released this photo on Friday, June 30.
A teenage girl thought to be heading to Culcairn has been listed as missing by police.

