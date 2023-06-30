The Border Mail
Myrtleford out to boost top five hopes in Ovens and Murray netball

June 30 2023 - 2:30pm
Sally Botter recently racked up a club milestone and is loving life at the resurgent Saints.
We picked up a few good players, but our culture has changed, there's more positive vibes.

- Myrtleford's Sally Botter on the turnaround at the club

Myrtleford will look to take another step towards finals with a win at home against Albury in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 1.

