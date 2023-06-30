We picked up a few good players, but our culture has changed, there's more positive vibes.- Myrtleford's Sally Botter on the turnaround at the club
Myrtleford will look to take another step towards finals with a win at home against Albury in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 1.
The resurgent Saints are fourth on 20 points, a win ahead of Albury.
A two-match break with only seven rounds left would be difficult for the Tigers to chase down.
"It's super important for us, especially coming off some tough losses, losing (by four against Lavington) last week and one goal (against Wodonga Raiders) the previous week," attacking player Sally Botter remarked of the recent run.
"Albury is a very physical team, mainly their defence, just their hands over the ball, the way they read the play is really challenging for us, we've been working on that at training, trying to break that."
Botter played her 150th club game against Raiders and in her decade with the Saints, the club has never been in better shape.
"We're super excited, not just the A grade, potentially we have four of the five teams striving for finals," Botter said of the growing buzz around the club.
"I think we've only ever had two teams in the finals.
"We picked up a few good players, but our culture has changed, there's more positive vibes."
Sophie Hanrahan, who became just the second player to win successive Toni Wilson Medals in 2018-2019, and Olivia Sinclair joined from Corowa-Rutherglen, which has gone into recess at senior level this season, with the latter co-coaching with Tina Way.
The rest of the round pits teams in the top five against the bottom four.
Undefeated Yarrawonga is home to North Albury, second-placed Wangaratta is away to Wodonga, while top three contenders Wodonga Raiders travel to Wangaratta Rovers.
