The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brock-Burrum football club promotes road safety to junior players

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest speakers on road safety Denise Crouch, Sam Whish-Wilson and Paul Marshall with event organiser Mark Korzeniowski and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock football club co-presidents Taki Griparis and John Heagney.
Guest speakers on road safety Denise Crouch, Sam Whish-Wilson and Paul Marshall with event organiser Mark Korzeniowski and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock football club co-presidents Taki Griparis and John Heagney.

THE death of an under-17s premiership captain in a car crash helped prompt a Hume football league club to hold a driver education session for its young players this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.