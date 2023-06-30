The Border Mail
Albury Council focuses on safety of Keene Street/Borella Road, East Albury

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
July 1 2023 - 5:00am
A Fire and Rescue NSW crew cleans up after a two-car collision at the intersection of Borella Road and Keene Street, East Albury, on Wednesday. It's understood there were no serious injuries, but one vehicle had to be towed away. Picture by Janet Howie
A Fire and Rescue NSW crew cleans up after a two-car collision at the intersection of Borella Road and Keene Street, East Albury, on Wednesday. It's understood there were no serious injuries, but one vehicle had to be towed away. Picture by Janet Howie

An East Albury intersection known as a crash location remains a safety focus for Albury Council.

