An East Albury intersection known as a crash location remains a safety focus for Albury Council.
One car had to be towed after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening, June 28, where Keene Street crosses Borella Road, the site of two similar crashes within a week earlier this year.
Although Keene Street is a local road, managed by the council, any potential intersection improvements are the responsibility of Transport for NSW, which manages Borella Road.
"Council's Borella Road and Riverina Highway Corridor Strategy contains actions to improve the access and safety along the corridor, with Keene Street being identified as a key priority by the community," an Albury Council spokesperson said on Friday, June 30.
"Borella Road forms part of the Riverina Highway which is controlled by Transport for NSW, and we are working closely with them to advocate for the safety improvements identified in the strategy."
"The section between Keene Street and East Street is a priority because of a history of accidents in the area, plus the need to improve connectivity between the shops and the hospital precinct," then-mayor Kevin Mack told The Border Mail.
The corridor strategy, adopted in 2020, proposed key intersection improvements including traffic lights at Keene and East streets and roundabouts at Airport Drive, Elizabeth Mitchell Drive, Table Top Road and Kerr Road (all subject to further investigation).
Albury Council's advocacy with Transport for NSW focuses on the area between Schubach and East streets to service the shopping and sporting precincts and the hospital redevelopment.
Transport for NSW is developing a strategic business case for Borella Road to investigate upgrade options.
"The program area for investigation is from the intersection of Schubach Street and Short Street, adjacent to the Hume Highway interchange, to the intersection with Kerr Road about 7.5 kilometres to the east," a spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW is consulting with Albury City Council on the project and will provide updates to the community following further investigation work."
Highway Patrol Inspector Scott Trewhella said officers worked closely with local councils on road safety.
"For every collision we try and examine what it is that's happened and the reasons behind it," he said.
"The overall message that we want to get out there is that drivers need to pay attention and drive to the conditions and obviously make sure that they're not driving whilst they're impaired or distracted or anything like that.
"We've all got that responsibility to make sure that we're safely navigating the areas and we share the road with other road users and that we do it safely."
With school holidays continuing, Inspector Trewhella said road trauma was "preventable when we all switch on, do the right thing".
"We've seen a lot of tragedies on our roads in the last couple of months," he said.
"Take the extra time and get there alive."
