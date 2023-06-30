Albury Thunder coach Justin Carney is eligible to return after an 11-week break in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday, July 2.
Carney and forward Joe Silafau were suspended for six weeks for re-entering the field of play when a fight broke out near the Thunder bench in the home game against Tumut on April 16.
The Thunder scored a stunning 14-12 upset to kick-start the season.
Ironically, Tumut will host the clash on July 2.
Every team has four byes and with another general bye over the King's Birthday long weekend, it's meant the Thunder suspensions have been stretched out.
Tumut has been one of the powerhouses in recent years and while the Thunder is looking to return to finals, the pair has produced some terrific forward battles.
Carney impressed with his tough play and unwillingness to take a backward step against the big Blues' pack, which is littered with representative players, including NSW Country forward Zac Masters.
Tumut lost its first two games, but has won five straight to bolt to the top of the ladder, on points differential.
The Blues, Temora and grand finalists Young have 14 points, with the Thunder and premiers Gundagai a win further back.
Temora pipped the travelling Thunder last week with a repeat performance from the visitors in round 10 again likely to push the home team.
The Thunder then faces Gundagai and Young, so it would want two wins.
